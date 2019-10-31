Patriots releasing Josh Gordon; WR heading to waivers

As previously expected, the New England Patriots are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday afternoon.

Gordon will be subject to waivers when he was released from injured reserve. The receiver was not officially placed on waivers Thursday, as his release was not listed on the transaction wire. The earliest a team can claim Gordon off waivers is Monday.

The 28-year-old receiver had been dealing with a knee injury and left the Patriots' Week 6 game against the Giants with the injury. Gordon was placed on injured reserve last Wednesday.

Gordon caught 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games with New England this season. Now the veteran wideout is looking for a new franchise.