Joe Flacco to miss at least 6 weeks; likely to go on IR

The Denver Broncos received news on Thursday regarding their starting quarterback.

After receiving a second opinion, the Broncos believe Joe Flacco will miss at least six weeks due to a neck injury suffered in Week 8, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. It is likely the signal-caller will land on injured reserve, Pelissero added.

While things are trending this way, Flacco will still continue to seek additional medical opinions on his neck, per Pelissero.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters they will have a better indication by the conclusion of the week if Flacco will indeed land on IR. The QB was ruled out for this week's matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

While his status for the 2019 season remains unclear, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said earlier this week that Flacco's career is not believed to be in jeopardy.

Sitting at 2-6 overall, having Flacco out long term doesn't bode well for the Broncos' chances of reclaiming their season, nor for their inexperienced QB room.

With Flacco out at least this week, Brandon Allen, who has yet to take an NFL snap, will get the starting nod.