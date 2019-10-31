Michael Bennett to be FA after restructuring contract

Michael Bennett has yet to play a game for the Cowboys, but he's already agreed to restructure his contract with Dallas.

The defensive end is restructuring his contract as part of the previous week's trade that sent him from the Patriots to the Cowboys and Bennett is now set to become a free agent in March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources.

Bennett can earn close to $2 million in base salary and active roster bonuses for rest of 2019 with an added $750,000 in incentives with the last year of his old deal deleted, Pelissero added.

Having already made more than $5.6 million this year with the Patriots, who paid him a $4 million signing bonus when they upgraded his contract after acquiring him from the Eagles, Bennett can now hit the market yet again in March.

Bennett is now on his fourth team in three seasons and could well be on his way to a fifth franchise in the spring.