Elway will talk new Chris Harris deal at season's end

To many, it was surprising to see cornerback Chris Harris still in Denver after Tuesday's trade deadline passed.

Now the question remains as to whether Harris will remain with the Broncos after this season has passed.

Broncos general manager John Elway clarified that though there was interest from teams, he's glad Harris is still with the franchise and will work to see if it continues past this season.

"There were some inquiries on Chris, but we really felt that we're still trying to win football games and the value wasn't there, so we're glad that we can keep Chris here," Elway said Wednesday via his weekly interview on the Broncos website. "I know his contract is up at the end of the year, but we'll talk to him at the end of the year and see if we can get something done with him then."

Though those comments certainly aren't setting anything in stone, they are words in the right direction for the four-time Pro Bowler, who's in his ninth season with the Broncos.

"It's a lot better from what I've heard in the past," Harris told the media Wednesday via a team transcript. "To know that they want me to be here, that's big for me. As a player, you always want to feel appreciated and you want to feel like the work that you put on the field is noted and appreciated."

Entering this season, the last in his contract, Harris was looking for an extension. Instead, he essentially received a one-year raise, inking a single-season contract for $12.05 million in May.

Since then, Harris' hopes rested on finishing 2019 with the Broncos, at the very least. With the deadline coming and going and Harris staying, things have worked out thus far.

"Definitely relieved and happy to be able to finish the year here," Harris said of his emotions following Tuesday. "That's what I wanted. That was the goal at the beginning of the year to finish the year here and see what happens at the end of the year."