Anthony Chickillo removed from Commissioner's Exempt List

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List, the team announced Thursday.

Chickillo was placed on the listed following his arrest earlier this month.

"Anthony Chickillo has been taken off the Exempt/Commissioner's List by the NFL Office, effective immediately," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "The League will continue to conduct an investigation of the incident, and we acknowledge that Anthony could still be subject to discipline by the League Office under the Personal Conduct Policy."

Chickillo was charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment in Fayette County (Penn.) following a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to NFL.com.

He was arraigned when taken into custody, court records show, and Chickillo later was released on a $10,000 bond.

Chickillo is currently in his fifth season with the Steelers and has appeared in three games in 2019. In a corresponding move, the Steelers released linebacker Jayrone Elliott.