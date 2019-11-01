Week 9 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson rolls Patriots; Minshew shines in London

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 9:
Lamar Jackson ends a Patriots streak that dates back to 2000No quarterback has rushed for 100 yards in a game against the New England Patriots in the Bill Belichick era (since 2000, including playoffs). Lamar Jackson will have something to say about that. The mobile quarterback has three games with at least 100 rush yards this season, including a 152-yard rushing performance in Week 6. He'll add a fourth to his season total Sunday night with 150 yards on the ground against the Pats.
Minshew Mania takes over Wembley StadiumWith Nick Foles nearing a return from injured reserve, Gardner Minshew has to be feeling the pressure. The rookie passer is 4-3 since replacing Foles and has a 13:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio (fourth in the league). The most impressive thing about this is the three players ahead of him in TD-INT ratio are former MVPs and/or Super Bowl winners ( Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers). In Jacksonville's last game before its bye week, Minshew leaves a lasting impression with 400 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Houston Texans in London.
Veteran running backs combine for 300 yardsThe Bills- Redskins matchup features two of the best running backs the NFL has ever seen in Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson. Gore (15,170) and Peterson (13,701) rank fourth and sixth, respectively, on the all-time rushing yards leaderboard and it feels like both of these vets have years left in the tank. On Sunday, the backs will combine for 300 rushing yards in a run-heavy affair.
Ravens quarterback achieves career mark vs. Belichick's defenseFor as impressive as Lamar Jackson has been in his young career, the dynamic quarterback has yet to rack up 400 yards of total offense in a game. But Sunday against the undefeated Patriots in prime time, Jackson has a heyday against Bill Belichick's dominant defense and records the first 400-yard performance of his career.
Bears rookie has second consecutive 100-yard rushing gameMatt Nagy honored his word last week by committing to the run game in the Bears' Week 8 bout with the Los Angeles Chargers. It didn't lead to the result the team wanted, as Chicago lost again, but rookie running back David Montgomery ran the rock on 27 of the Bears' 38 run plays for a career-high 135 yards. It was certainly a bright spot for the team, and Montgomery is just getting started. He'll rush for his second straight 100-yard game on Sunday, this time against a stingy Eagles run defense.