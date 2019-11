Week 9 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson rolls Patriots; Minshew shines in London

Minshew Mania takes over Wembley Stadium

With Nick Foles nearing a return from injured reserve, Gardner Minshew has to be feeling the pressure. The rookie passer is 4-3 since replacing Foles and has a 13:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio (fourth in the league). The most impressive thing about this is the three players ahead of him in TD-INT ratio are former MVPs and/or Super Bowl winners ( Russell Wilson Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers). In Jacksonville's last game before its bye week, Minshew leaves a lasting impression with 400 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Houston Texans in London.