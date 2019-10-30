DDFP: Should the Chiefs rush back Patrick Mahomes?

Dave Dameshek is joined on the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank before the Week 9 games! The guys first talk about if the Browns can actually turn it around and Money's trip home to Chicago last week (2:45). Next up, the group dives into Zaxby's Fresh Takes and debates whether the Chiefs should rush back Patrick Mahomes to ensure home field advantage in the playoffs (9:21)? Then, the gang plays a game of 'Use Your Noodle' as Eddie Spaghetti asks a question about the best rushing totals by running backs in their final year (37:01). Finally, they round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 9 (44:50).

