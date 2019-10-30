Week 9 Fantasy Trade Calls: Deal for Stafford, Kittle

While the NFL's trade deadline has come and gone, most fantasy managers can still consummate deals. This week's edition of Trade Calls features a star receiver coming back from injury, a running back losing ground to a teammate, a rookie quarterback about to hit the most difficult stretch of his team's schedule, and more.

Trade for:

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: While Adams sat out nursing a turf toe, the Packers offense took flight, becoming the high-octane attack new head coach Matt LaFleur envisioned when he took over this offseason. But while the past few weeks have seen quarterback Aaron Rodgers reclaim his MVP form and running back Aaron Jones emerge as a versatile playmaker, none of the team's receivers fully stepped into Adams' role. With Adams returning as early as this week's matchup with the Chargers, the Pro Bowl wideout should provide strong production now and down the stretch.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions: Stafford has quietly put together a fine season -- 2,093 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and just four picks -- and has produced back-to-back great performances over the Lions' last two games. Stafford might not excite fantasy managers, but he has acclimated to new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's system quickly and has delivered the results. Stafford's best stretch might come over in November when Detroit plays Oakland and Washington with a home matchup with Dallas in between.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle hasn't delivered the type of season he had in 2018, but he remains an integral part of a 49ers offense that will eventually do more than just run the ball down opponents' throats. That time could come over the next three weeks, as San Francisco faces the Cardinals defense twice.

Trade away:

Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers: Though Breida's multi-touchdown performance against the Browns put him on the fantasy map, Tevin Coleman has laid claim to the No. 1 spot on the 49ers' depth chart. Coleman finished with two touchdowns and nearly 100 rushing yards before halftime of San Francisco's blowout win over the Panthers last Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan continued to ride him into the second half. Breida might still garner decent interest on the trade market, especially with bye weeks in full effect.

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers offense has cratered since the end of September, and it has taken down Allen with it. Allen led all players with 452 receiving yards over the first month of the season but averaged just 41.3 over the subsequent four weeks. With Los Angeles likely shifting toward a more run-heavy approach following the ouster of offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt Monday, Allen can expect to see fewer opportunities as well.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals: Murray has played well enough to earn him consideration for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he could continue to improve over the course of the season. However, injuries have hit his supporting cast, limiting running backs David Johnson and Chase Edmonds. The Cardinals also play the mighty 49ers defense twice over the next three weeks, including this Thursday off a short week. Try to sell Murray before those games send his fantasy stock plummeting.

Trade-call hotline:

should i give mahomes and kelce for kamara



my rbs right now: david johnson, coleman, ty johnson, and ekeler

my backup qb is kyler murray â Ruchir Kasineni (@Falconmania43) October 28, 2019

As good as Alvin Kamara is, and he should come off the bye feeling healthier, this doesn't make sense for you. Patrick Mahomes should deliver big numbers once he returns from his kneecap injury and Travis Kelce ranks behind only Austin Hooper among tight ends this season. You also have plenty of running back depth, especially with Tevin Coleman and Austin Ekeler going off in recent weeks. Stick with your guys or demand a better offer.

Standard scoring, non-ppr. Currently in first place. Getting offered Rodgers, Saquon and Eagles D (throw in) for Brady, Gurley and Pats D. Hard to trade Pats D but feel they are due to come down to earth! â Jeff Edmondson (@jedmonds_) October 28, 2019

Barring an unforeseeable disaster, the Patriots DST will set records for scoring this year. Even if the schedule grows harder the second half of the season -- and it does -- the unit offers such an advantage over others that you have to seriously consider the consequences of dealing it. That said, landing Aaron Rodgers and Saquon Barkley in the deal does balance the scales here. As mentioned earlier, Rodgers has reclaimed his MVP form and the Packers offense expects to regain Davante Adams as soon as this Sunday. Meanwhile, Barkley has put up decent numbers since returning from his high-ankle sprain and has a dream schedule to closer the season (at Philly, home for the Dolphins, at Washington). Even given what you'd have to give up, I think you can justify the deal.

Should I trade Zeke Elliott and odell Beckham for McCaffrey? I'd still have Leveon, Tyreek, Julio and hopkins after the deal â Joel hatcher (@Joelhatcher77) October 28, 2019

Christian McCaffrey has a sizable advantage over other running backs this year, averaging over five points more than the next highest scorer in PPR formats and roughly four points more than No. 2 in standard. However, Ezekiel Elliott ranks seventh and sixth in those formats, respectively. And despite Odell Beckham's issues within the Browns offense, he still has breakout potential with matchups against the Dolphins, Bengals and Cardinals down the stretch. McCaffrey's great, but you should probably pass here.

Should i trade t. y. Hilton for Stefon Diggs and is it time to trade away Chubb before hunt comes back â Reggie Bergeron (@lilreg13) October 28, 2019

Let's focus on the second question. Among running backs, Nick Chubb ranks sixth in scoring in PPR formats and fifth in standard scoring. The Browns also haven't consistently moved the ball outside of Chubb. They won't abandon him just because Kareem Hunt has returned from a suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Unless Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens gives you reason to doubt Chubb's workshare, stay with him.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH