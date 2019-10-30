How fast can Andy Reid eat a 40-ounce steak?

Andy Reid loves coaching and eating -- and it's unclear in which order those two fall.

The Chiefs head coach said he visited 50 barbecue joints in his first year in Kansas City. He shared his famous Mac and Cheese recipe with an NFL reporter pressing him on analytics. His phone's own Bitmoji shows Reid packing away a stack of pancakes.

And then there's steak, the meat Reid's former coaching coworker Steve Mariucci says Reid attacks with the same vigor as his NFL game plans.

"One night we were at the Prime Quarter and we both order a giant 40-ounce steak," Mariucci told ESPN's David Fleming."This thing is huge. The girl comes out and tells us if we eat this thing in under an hour you get your picture on the wall and a chef's hat and all that. Andy finished his in 19 minutes."

Some people would look at a 40-ounce steak and see future gastrointestinal issues. Reid looks at a 40-ounce steak like an appetizer. You have to love the man for that.

Now for the kicker: That's not even Reid's most legendary steak-eating tall tale.

Let's dial it back to the late 1990's. After presumably eating every steak in Green Bay, Reid made it to the second round of Eagles interviews with owner Jeffrey Lurie. You already know what was on his mind when the waiter at Del Frisco's came to take his order.

Add it all up on the Del Frisco's menu and you get 50 ounces of steak. Patrick Mahomes couldn't find enough ketchup in Kansas City to douse that much meat.