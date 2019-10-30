Deshaun Watson to miss WS call due to swollen eye

Deshaun Watson won't be able to partake in tonight's Game 7 World Series festivities.

The Houston Texans quarterback was set to make the "Play Ball!" call before the matchup between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. However, the injury to his left eye stemming from where he got kicked during Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders will prevent him from attending.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Watson will be fine but that the eye that got booted is still swollen, and he shouldn't be out under the lights.

It's a bummer for Watson. There are only so many home Game 7s in a lifetime.

The good news is that quarterback is expected to be good for Sunday's tilt in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans fly across the pond on Thursday.