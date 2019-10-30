Mayfield leaves presser after exchange with reporter

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield cut short his Wednesday news conference after getting frustrated with the line of questioning from a reporter.

Long-time Cleveland sports reporter Tony Grossi asked Mayfield about a perceived "lack of urgency" during the Browns' drive at the end of the first half in last Sunday's loss to the Patriots and the amount of time the lapsed in between plays.

The Browns received the ball with 2:19 left in the half at their own 16-yard line following a blocked kick. Mayfield and the rest of the offense were unable to move the ball more than 22 yards despite having the benefit of a the two-minute warning and a timeout.

Mayfield explained that a penalty contributed to the drive's lack of success.

"Stop saying but," Mayfield responded to an interjection from Grossi. "I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty. Do you want to give them the ball back? No. You don't play. You don't know it. That's just plain and simple."

Grossi, who writes for TheLandOnDemand.com and appears on ESPN Radio in Cleveland, then asked Mayfield if he was happy with the drive.

"Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn't score points," Mayfield said. "That's the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony."

With that Mayfield ended the media session. He later issued explanation for what happened on Twitter.

say that Iâve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way... thatâs too bad â Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

Mayfield and Grossi have a contentious relationship in the past, centering on the quarterback's claims of negative coverage.

The Browns visit the Denver Broncos this Sunday.