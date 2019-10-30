Trent Williams back but not at Redskins practice

Trent Williams is back in the building but not at practice.

The Washington Redskins offensive take did not take part in Wednesday's session, a day after reporting following a season-long holdout.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Williams passed his physical earlier in the day, and despite the team expecting him to be ready to practice, the offensive lineman sat out.

Rapoport previously reported before Tuesday's trade deadline passed, that Williams was in good shape and healthy while working out in California during his holdout.

With the trade deadline come and gone, and Williams' request left unfulfilled, it appears as of now the seven-time Pro Bowler is not yet ready to practice. We'll see if this turns into a Jalen Ramsey-type situation or whether Williams will see the practice field sometime soon.

The Redskins announced they've been given a roster exemption for Williams. He will not take up a spot on the 53-man roster while the exemption is in place.