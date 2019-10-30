Roundup: WR Josh Doctson slated to return from IR

Josh Doctson is making his way back to the field.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that Doctson has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice with the squad today.

Doctson signed a one-year deal in Minnesota in September and was subsequently placed on IR due to a hamstring injury, causing him to miss the past seven games. The 26-year-old could return to game action as soon as Nov. 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Upon his eventual return, Doctson will reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins. The duo played together for two seasons in Washington, where the receiver was a former first-round pick.

Doctson's return to action should provide the Vikings with depth at the receiver position as Minnesota makes its playoff push. Behind stars Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, seventh-round rookie Olabisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell (another former first-round pick) have been getting run. Doctson could push for snaps ahead of an ineffective Treadwell when he suits up for game action.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Wednesday:

» Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (foot), who did work on the side at practice the previous week, is not practicing on Wednesday. Also not practicing are left tackle Greg Little (concussion) and linebacker Shaq Thompson, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, strong safety Eric Reid, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Jarius Wright.

» Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said "I'm ready" when asked if he'll play on Sunday versus the Patriots. He has missed the last six games due to a knee injury.

» The New York Jets announced they have signed linebacker BJ Bello and defensive back Arthur Maulet to the active roster. The team placed linebacker Albert McClellan on injured reserve and added offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi to the practice squad.

» Cornerback Josh Robinson has decided to retire, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced. The team will put him on the reserve/retired list.

» The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Michael Jackson to their active roster from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. The team also announced that defensive end Austin Bryant, who is on the reserve/injured list, will return to practice on Wednesday.