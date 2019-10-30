Roundup: Brady, Edelman land on Pats' injury report

Josh Doctson is making his way back to the field.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that Doctson has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice with the squad today.

Doctson signed a one-year deal in Minnesota in September and was subsequently placed on IR due to a hamstring injury, causing him to miss the past seven games. The 26-year-old could return to game action as soon as Nov. 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Upon his eventual return, Doctson will reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins. The duo played together for two seasons in Washington, where the receiver was a former first-round pick.

Doctson's return to action should provide the Vikings with depth at the receiver position as Minnesota makes its playoff push. Behind stars Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, seventh-round rookie Olabisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell (another former first-round pick) have been getting run. Doctson could push for snaps ahead of an ineffective Treadwell when he suits up for game action.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Wednesday:

» New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn (toe) returned to practice on Wednesday and is eligible to return to play in Week 11.

On the flip side, the following Patriots were limited in practice: QB Tom Brady (right shoulder), RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel/chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest/shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaq Mason (ankle) and WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring). Both Brady and Edelman are new, and very noticeable, additions to the report ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the Ravens.

» Optimism continues to rise for the return of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes (knee) was set to practice on Wednesday and planned to do "a little more" than he did the previous week at practice, coach Andy Reid told the press.

Reid also said defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin) will practice.

» Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and running back Darren Sproles (quad) returned to Eagles practice Wednesday. Rookie running back Miles Sanders (shoulder) was not initially on the practice field, though the injury is believed to be minor, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Eagles hope Jackson can go on Sunday, Garafolo added.

» The Washington Redskins announced on Wednesday that left tackle Trent Williams reported to the team and has been granted a roster exemption. Linebacker Cassanova McKinzy was also placed on the reserve/injured list.

» Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (foot), who did work on the side at practice the previous week, is not practicing on Wednesday. Also not practicing are left tackle Greg Little (concussion) and linebacker Shaq Thompson, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, strong safety Eric Reid, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Jarius Wright.

» Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said "I'm ready" when asked if he'll play on Sunday versus the Patriots. He has missed the last six games due to a knee injury. Wideout Marquise Brown and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor returned to practice but were limited.

» The New York Jets announced they have signed linebacker BJ Bello and defensive back Arthur Maulet to the active roster. The team placed linebacker Albert McClellan on injured reserve and added offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi to the practice squad.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle), LB Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), DB Trumaine Johnson (ankle), C Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow), DB Rontez Miles (neck/hip) and LB CJ Mosley (groin) all didn't participate in practice.

Receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) were among the limited participants.

» Cornerback Josh Robinson has decided to retire, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced. The team will put him on the reserve/retired list. Robinson is an eight-year veteran in his first season with the Jaguars, who are his fourth squad. He began his career as a third-round selection by the Vikings, who he played four seasons with and got starting time over the first three.

» The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Michael Jackson to their active roster from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. The team also announced that defensive end Austin Bryant, who is on the reserve/injured list, will return to practice on Wednesday.

» Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop (knee) was practicing Wednesday, but a decision on whether he'll kick on Sunday will remain until later in the week. Defensive back Josh Kalu, who is on injured reserve, also practiced. Cornerback Kareem Orr, who was waived from the active roster on Monday, has been re-signed to the team's practice squad.

» Denver Broncos general manager John Elway said he hopes rookie quarterback Drew Lock (thumb) will be able to return to practice in Week 11.

» The Miami Dolphins officially placed cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) on injured reserve and signed tight end Clive Walford in a corresponding news.

» Seattle Seahawks free safety Tedric Thompson has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday, while likewise confirming tight end Ed Dickson has been designated for return from IR. Thompson started after Earl Thomas was injured last year and started six games this season. Dickson can now practice with the team, but defensive end Dekoda Watson will fill Thompson's vacant spot on the roster.

» Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said running back Chase Edmonds will not play vs. Niners. David Johnson is "still working through it."

» The Houston Texans placed defensive end J.J. Watt (pectoral) on injured reserve.

» Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf) and center Quenton Nelson (hip) were limited at practice. Safety Khari Willis (foot) and cornerbacks Pierre Desir and Kenny Moore did not participate.