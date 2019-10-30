Kamrin Moore cleared of domestic violence charges

Kamrin Moore, the former New York Giants defensive back originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints, has been cleared of domestic violence charges and is seeking reinstatement by the NFL, his agent Eugene Lee of MBK Sports Management Group, LLC released in a statement.

Moore, 23, was arrested on July 11 in Linden, New Jersey on charges of third-degree aggravated assault. The statement that he had been cleared by a Union County, New Jersey grand jury was released on Tuesday.

Following his arrest, Moore was suspended by the Giants on July 11, placed on the NFL's commissioner's exempt list on July 24 and eventually waived by the Giants on Aug. 31.

"We have continually asserted Kamrin's innocence from the outset of this ordeal and believed that it was only a matter of time before he would be vindicated," Lee stated, in part.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boston College by the Saints, Moore was claimed by the Giants and played two games in 2018, recording nine snaps.