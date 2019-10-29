Neil Reynolds Week 9 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds returns with his 'Pre-Week - 9 Power Rankings'. Watch Neil every Sunday LIVE on Sky Sports at 6pm.

San Francisco 49ers

Don't come at me, Patriots fans. I've double-checked and this ranking is correct! If these teams faced each other this weekend, I would fancy the Niners with their running game and pass rush.

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick must be furious with this ranking. I'm sure it will be printed and posted all over New England's building. Wait, Bill doesn't care about me... or you... or the rest of the NFL. He just keeps winning... and winning... and winning!

New Orleans Saints

The Saints remind us week in and week out that they are a complete team. And now they have Drew Brees back at the helm the offense can even further complement a very strong defense.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is leading the race to be the NFL's Most Valuable Player and I am loving the way Green Bay uses its running backs in the passing game. This offense is getting better by the week.

Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is the hottest quarterback in the league and through eight games, he is close to Patrick Mahomes' MVP form. Mahomes had a rating of 115.3 at this stage of 2018 and Cousins has a rating of 115.2.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are coming off a bye and Lamar Jackson has fresh legs as he gets set to take on the New England Patriots. If they win that one, Baltimore can expect a nice jump in these rankings.

Indianapolis Colts

What a throw by Jacoby Brissett with the game against Denver on the line last week. This is a very competitive team that I would feel even better about if they would just win comfortably every now and then.

Kansas City Chiefs

Could Patrick Mahomes make it back in time for Sunday's clash with the Vikings? That would make a huge difference, of course, but letâs note that Matt Moore has not been terrible in relief.

Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson is special and fun to watch every weekend. Those of you on your way to Wembley Stadium will be in for a treat on Sunday. This is one of the league's major stars.

Seattle Seahawks

It was another win for the Seahawks on Sunday and another good day for Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf. But allowing Matt Schaub to throw for 460 yards is a bit of a worry on defense.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys worked hard this week to acquire safety Jamal Adams from the Jets but couldn't get that deal done. But this remains a talented team who will only add to the power of the NFC playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp is the front-runner for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year prize and his 220-yard receiving day at Wembley was a reminder that he is Jared Goff's safety blanket on offense.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles stopped their bleeding in Buffalo by rushing for 218 yards but what this team needs now more than anything is some consistency. That has been lacking all season long.

Carolina Panthers

One game should not decide everything, but it kind of does when you are the backup quarterback. You operate on a short leash. And Kyle Allen will make way for Cam Newton when number one is healthy.

Buffalo Bills

Have the Bills been found out? Let's wait a few weeks to see how that plays out. They were disappointing at home to Philly and when the defense slips, the offense cannot keep pace with Josh Allen still developing.

Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford is enjoying a career year and will be a league MVP for a lot of fantasy competitions. Every week he launches howitzers downfield and he has made the Lions fun again.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers feast on turnovers on the defensive side of the ball and that helps an offense now led by Mason Rudolph that also looks likely to be without injured running back James Conner.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Gardner Minshew doing Brett Favre impressions is going to get a fair amount of our attention but we should also note a Jags pass rush that produced eight sacks last week with the fresh infusion of Josh Allen alongside Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue.

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders are competitive every week now and that is a very big step forward in Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock's building-block process as Las Vegas beckons.

Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill is looking sharp for the Titans and this team is kind of where they have been for years now. Middle of the pack and you never quite know what you're getting week to week.

Chicago Bears

Matt Nagy needs to have more faith in his offense and not be kneeling at the end of games to set up field goals. And if you are going to kneel, at least kneel where your kicker wants the ball.

Los Angeles Chargers

Finally, the Chargers win a close one that they should have lost. There is undoubted talent on this team and given the weaker nature of the AFC, theyâre not dead yet at 3-5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston is in a prove-it year in Tampa Bay. You have to wonder what he is proving given that he has turned it over 10 times in the past two games - the most in a two-week span since 1992.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns must desperately wish they can rewind to the summer when hope filled the air and yours truly was making a documentary on them entitled 'Chasing Greatness.' Chasing .500 would be a bonus now.

Arizona Cardinals

The injury to Chase Edmonds hurts the Cardinals but Kenyan Drake should be able to get up to speed quickly enough and running backs have enjoyed success in Kliff Kingsbury's attack.

Denver Broncos

We will never know if Joe Flacco is genuinely injured or if he has been benched for having a go at his coaches on Sunday. If he is hurt, it is an injury of convenience for Broncos' head man Vic Fangio.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones had a nice bounce-back game with four touchdown strikes against Detroit but NY are really struggling on defense, hence the trade for Leonard Williams on the defensive line.

New York Jets

Sam Darnold has eight turnovers in the last two games and his offensive line is terrible. But also of concern in NY is how LeâVeon Bell and Jamal Adams play the rest of the way when both were reportedly on the trading block.

Atlanta Falcons

A 460-yard passing day from Matt Schaub against Seattle reminded us that the offense is not the problem in Atlanta. The issue is the Dan Quinn-coached D and his backside is warming by the week.

Washington Redskins

Adrian Peterson remains Washington's best hope of moving the football and now he will operate behind an improved offensive line given that Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams has reported for duty.

Cincinnati Bengals

The winless Bengals are moving on from Andy Dalton and testing out fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley. But the kid cannot play defense and that is where this terrible team's big issues lie.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are taking this tank job seriously. They have placed Xavien Howard on IR even though he has not torn his knee ligaments and they may have bought Aqib Talib's contract purely in a bid to purchase an additional draft choice in 2020. They've gone next level now.