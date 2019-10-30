Minshew can't 'worry' about Foles' potential return

The Nick Foles question is coming to a head soon in Jacksonville, with the highly paid veteran quarterback eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 11.

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, in the meantime, will try to continue feeding the mania.

Minshew joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football Wednesday and said he's not concerned with the decision the staff will have to make when Foles is fully healthy.

"It's something I can't really worry about right now," he said. "Every half-way competitive guy ever, you want to be the guy out there helping your team win, there is no doubt about that. But at the end of the day, we just want to win, and whatever we've got to do to make it happen, we're going to do it."

Minshew was thrust into the lineup after Foles bused his collarbone just 10 plays into the season.

"It's been crazy," the rookie said of being thrust into the starting lineup. "I knew at some point I'd get an opportunity to play. I didn't think it would be the first quarter of the first game, like how it went. But I've been trying to do my job. A lot of guys have been working hard."

The sixth-round pick has been impressive this season, showing calmness in the pocket, accuracy to all levels of the field, and the rare ability to extend plays without taking his eyes from his targets downfield. Through eight games (seven starts), Minshew owns a 13-2 TD-INT ratio, fourth-best in the NFL -- the three players better are either former MVPs or Super Bowl winners (Russell Wilson 17-1; Patrick Mahomes 15-1; Aaron Rodgers 16-2).

Sunday in London, Minshew takes on the team he first faced as a starter: Division rival Houston Texans. In the initial meeting, the rookie QB led a comeback drive. The Jags went for a two-point try and the win but came up just short.

Minshew knows he's a better player than the first time he faced off against Houston.

"I'd say the biggest thing is just getting so much more comfortable within our offense," he said. "(I've) seen so many more looks at this point. Really starting to figure out what defenses are trying to do to me. It's very exciting to come back, see the film. The second time around, I think we're going to have a good plan to be able to attack these guys."

After Sunday's game in London, heads will then turn to Jacksonville to see if the Jags would send Minshew Mania to the sideline with Foles eligible to return.

Whether or not he gets banished to the bench, Minshew knows he's proven he can be a starting NFL QB.

"Well, I am at the moment," he said, slightly laughing when asked if he's an NFL starter. "I think I will be for a long time. Hopefully. We'll have to see."