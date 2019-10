A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from around the NFL including all the trade DUDLINE action (3:57), Andy Dalton's benching (25:29) and the Chargers firing Ken Whisenhunt (36:59). Stick around for a MNF recap where the Dolphins lost again (44:27) and a TNF preview between the 49ers and Cardinals (51:36).

Listen to the podcast here:

Subscribe here: