Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa among Players of the Week

Football is family, and so it is that the Bosa brothers, Joey and Nick, are the Week 8 recipients of Defensive Player of the Week honors in their respective conferences. After combining for the most sacks (5) by a brother tandem in one week in league history, the Bosa brothers are now each taking home hardware in that same week, as well.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance in L.A.'s 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears. Bosa sacked Mitchell Trubisky twice and recorded four tackles for loss in all. It was the fourth-year pass rusher's second-straight game with at least two sacks, making him the first Charger with back-to-back games with at least two sacks since Kevin Burnett did so in 2010. This is the first Player of the Week honor for the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after dismantling the Carolina Panthers in a 51-13 drubbing. The younger Bosa became just the third rookie since 1982 to record at least three sacks and an interception in one game, joining Julius Peppers and Kevin Williams to do so. He is also the second-youngest player to record at least three sacks in a game since the stat was first counted. This is Bosa's second DPOW honor in four weeks; he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after performing similar feats against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after running over the Miami Dolphins on Monday night en route to a 27-14 win. Conner ran for a season-high 145 yards and a score on 23 carries. The Steelers back finished one yard away from his career-high in rushing yards. This is Conner's second Offensive Player of the Week award; he also earned one in Week 8 of 2018.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his standout evening in Green Bay's 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones racked up a career-high 226 yards from scrimmage (159 receiving, 67 rushing), adding two TD catches. His 67-yard catch-and-run score in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for Green Bay. This is Jones' second OPOW honor in four weeks; he earned his first ever in Week 5 after scored four TDs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his role in Indy's 15-13 win over the Denver Broncos. Vinatieri made three of field goals on Sunday, including a 51-yard game-winning try with 22 seconds remaining in the game. Vinatieri became the oldest player in NFL history to convert two 50-plus yard FGs the same game and to kick a 50-plus yard game-winning FG in the final minute of the fourth quarter or in overtime. This is his 19th Player of the Week honor of his career.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after booting Minnesota to a 19-9 victory over the Washington Redskins. Bailey hit all five of his kicks (four FGs, one PAT) for the league-high 13 points. This is Bailey's second STPOW honor in four weeks and the fifth of his career.