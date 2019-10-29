Dave Dameshek Football Program  

 

 

DDFP: Trade deadline moves and playoff predictions

  • By NFL.com
Dave Dameshek is first joined in Studio 66 by NFL Media colleague Brian Barton who is also in Shek's fantasy football league. After their hellos and some fruit of the year talk, Shek negotiates with Barton in order to take the top spot in the league over Bill Simmons (11:50). Then, when Barton exits, Shek and Eddie Spaghetti discuss with the benching of Andy Dalton in Cincinnati, could he win a Super Bowl if he was quarterbacking the Patriots (24:31)? With it being mid-season, Shek and Spaghetti give their predictions on the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC (31:47).

