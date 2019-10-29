NFL offers fans chance to host Lombardi Trophy in hometown

Since its initial naming in 1970, the Vince Lombardi Trophy has been hoisted each season by the Super Bowl champion. Now, the famed championship trophy will make the unprecedented path to one lucky NFL fan's hometown before it ultimately awaits the winning team's embrace at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The NFL announced today its latest #NFL100 Experience of a Lifetime, "Lombardi in Your Hometown," which will send the Vince Lombardi Trophy to one winner's hometown during NFL Wild Card Weekend. There, the trophy will be the guest of honor at a watch party for the winner and their friends, family, and neighbors.

The contest is part of a fan-focused series of extraordinary experiences during the NFL's 100th Season that pay tribute to the generations of fans, players, and communities that built and continue to support the league today.

"Long before his last name symbolized football greatness, my grandfather taught the core belief that the group is greater than the individual and that people grow stronger together through football," said Joe Lombardi, assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints and grandson of the famed Packers coach. "My family is proud that the Lombardi trophy not only serves to crown Super Bowl champions but will also serve to bring a special set of fans together in one winner's hometown."

To enter, fans can post a picture or video demonstrating what they've done to deserve a chance to have the Vince Lombardi Trophy in their hometown and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest. The contest is live now through November 12 (11:59:59 p.m. ET). For official rules, visit NFL.com/100/contests.

"Our centennial celebration gave us an opportunity to bring the NFL's most iconic symbol of team success directly to a group of fans for the first time in the league's 100-year history," said Pete Abitante, NFL VP of Special Projects. "This once-in-a-century experience will help launch our 2019 season playoffs as we continue to celebrate our fans all the way to Super Bowl LIV in Miami."