Jets quiet at deadline, hold onto Adams, Anderson

Tuesday's trade deadline came and went, and nary a big trade was executed. Not in Washington. Not in Cleveland. Not in Denver, Philadelphia, Detroit, Cincinnati or Tampa Bay.

Not even in the swamps of New Jersey, where the New York Jets saw three of their marquee players bandied about in trade rumors on Tuesday afternoon.

Up until the 4 p.m. ET deadline, safety Jamal Adams, wide receiver Robby Anderson and running back Le'Veon Bell were all reportedly being shopped around, with the third-year Adams the most serious potential trade piece. But the Jets stood pat on all three fronts.

Adams was the centerpiece of trade talks between the Jets and Dallas Cowboys all afternoon. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that New York was asking for more than a first-round pick in exchange for the Pro Bowl safety. The teams never came to terms on a deal.

Anderson was being shopped following Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars along with defensive lineman Leonard Williams. New York shipped Williams across town to the New York Giants for a third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick on Monday. An Anderson trade never came together.

Bell, who signed a four-year deal with New York this offseason, was reportedly on the block, as well, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported during the build-up to the dealine that the Jets received "no solid offers" for the All-Pro back.

All three players will remain on New York's roster for the foreseeable future. But how Adams, Anderson and Bell will react in the coming weeks to their rumored departures while the 1-6 Jets attempt to turn their season around will be fascinating.

The makeup phase begins this afternoon when Jets general manager Joe Douglas addresses the media at 5 p.m. ET.