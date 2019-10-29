Patriots replace kicker Mike Nugent with Nick Folk

The carousel at kicker in Foxborough continues to spin.

The New England Patriots released veteran booter Mike Nugent on Tuesday and are signing kicker Nick Folk, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the decision.

Folk last kicked for the AAF's Arizona Hotshots. The 34-year-old kicker was last on an NFL roster in Feb. 2018 when he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An 11-year veteran, Folk has hit 80.3 percent of field goals over his career. But last he was in the NFL, Folk made just 54.5 percent of his FG tries for Tampa Bay.

In four games with the Pats this season, the 37-year-old Nugent made five of eight field goals and 15 of 16 extra points. During Sunday afternoon's win over the Cleveland Browns, Nugent missed two of four field goal attempts in soggy conditions, including a blocked 29-yard attempt and a late 34-yard try hooked way left.

Nugent signed with New England ahead of Week 5 after longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve.

New England plays at Baltimore on Sunday night.