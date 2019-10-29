Rams ship CB Aqib Talib, fifth-rounder to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams made a move to clear cap space.

L.A. shipped veteran corner Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick to Miami in exchange for a late-round future draft pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

ESPN first reported the news.

Talib is on IR due to a rib injury and is a free agent after the season. While he's eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 16, it's more likely he'll never play a down in Miami. The Dolphins basically bought a fifth-rounder to pay the balance of Talib's $4.2 million contract this season.

For the Rams, the move shaves just $4.2 million off the salary cap. L.A. has been trying to move Talib's contract since the former Pro Bowl corner landed on IR. The money could go toward a new deal for Jalen Ramsey, or, perhaps, Les Snead has another move in mind as today's trade deadline approaches at 4 p.m. ET.