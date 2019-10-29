Cowboys express interest in Jets S Jamal Adams

As the NFL trade deadline zooms closer, it seems anything is possible within the New York Jets organization, even dealing standout third-season safety Jamal Adams.

Trade winds are blowing that Adams could be available and the Dallas Cowboys have contacted the Jets in regards to a possible deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Should the swap come to fruition, Rapoport added the return for Adams would be massive.

"If the Cowboys get him, and I am told the Cowboys have had conversations with the Jets about potentially trading for Jamal Adams, it would be big," Rapoport said on NFL NOW. "If you're the Jets, you're obviously rebuilding. These are all draft picks that [general manager] Joe Douglas did not select -- very rare to select a safety for instance in the top 10. These are not picks that Joe Douglas made. Of course, they are open to it."

In 2017, the Jets took Adams with the sixth-overall pick (when GM Mike Maccagnan was in charge). Adams has held nothing back in voicing his displeasure with the Jets' losing ways, but he's a fan favorite in New York and at 24 is still on the rise for a franchise presumably hoping to do the same.

Rapoport later added that the Jets are asking for more than a first-round pick and that a deal does not appear close or imminent. Could he be on the move out of town already? Only today's 4 p.m. ET deadline will tell.