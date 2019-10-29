Bengals bench Andy Dalton for rookie Ryan Finley

Searching for wins and answers, the Bengals are turning over the starting quarterback reins for the first time in nine seasons.

Andy Dalton is being benched and rookie fourth-round pick Ryan Finley is taking over for the 0-8 Bengals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Following the bye week, Finley will get the start in Week 10 against the first-place Ravens with Dalton taking a back seat in the midst of his ninth season with the Bengals. The Bengals later confirmed the move to Finley.

Selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Dalton has started all 128 games he's played in for the Bengals, having missed only three games in 2015 and five last season due to injury.

Over the last three games, Dalton has just two touchdowns and four interceptions as the Bengals are mired in a winless start over eight games. It's the franchise's worst beginning to a season in 11 years and it comes in the first year under rookie coach Zac Taylor.

With a meager 317.2 yards of offense per game, Dalton was the quarterback for the 25th-ranked offense -- though it was 12th in passing (257.8 per game) and dead last in rushing (59.5). Having leaned heavily on the ginger gunslinger, Cincy continually came up empty on offense, having failed to score more than 23 points in a game this season and falling under 20 points in each of the last three weeks.

Dalton, who leads the NFL with 204 attempts and 338 completions, has nine touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 79.2 passer rating on the season. He's coming off a 24-10 loss to the Rams in which he had 329 yards, a TD and no picks. The duration of the season for Dalton and the Bengals has also been without No. 1 receiver A.J. Green, who subsequently told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Sunday that he was aiming at returning for the Ravens game -- which is at least a positive for Finley.

Finley, a North Carolina State product, has yet to play in a game during the regular season. During the preseason, he saw action in three games and did well, completing 47-of-64 passes (73.4 completion percentage) for 414 yards, three touchdowns, an interception and a 99.3 rating.

Dalton turned 32 on Tuesday, the same day he was benched and the Bengals moved on from a starter who led them to five straight winning seasons to begin his career, but leaves in the midst of a fourth consecutive losing campaign.

Along with being the day Finley got his shot and Dalton was moved to the bench, it's also the NFL Trade Deadline at 4 p.m. ET, so perhaps this isn't the only move of the day for the Red Rifle.