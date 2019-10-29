Roundup: James Conner (shoulder) being evaluated

Less than 24 hours after the Steelers' 27-14 victory over the Dolphins, it still remains unclear the status of Pittsburgh running back James Conner's shoulder as coach Mike Tomlin told the media Tuesday that Conner was still being evaluated.

Tomlin added the current plan is for Conner, who had a season-best 145 yards against Miami, to be limited in the early portions of the week.

Conner suffered an AC joint injury late in the game and was seen after sporting a shoulder sling.

Elsewhere, Tomlin said center Maurkice Pouncey (calf), defensive tackle Dan McCullers (ankle) and running back Benny Snell (knee) were also likely to be limited and that guard Ramon Foster is in concussion protocol.

With a game against the Colts on the horizon, the injury to Conner and his backup Snell is something to monitor as the Steelers find themselves swimming in the shallow end when it comes to the running back corps.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Tuesday:

» Denver Broncos starting quarterback Joe Flacco (neck) could be out five to six weeks, though he is getting a second opinion, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.