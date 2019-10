The Los Angeles Chargers have made a coaching change.

The team announced Monday night that offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt has been relieved from his duties.

This was Whisenhunt's second tenure with the franchise with his first being a one-year run as OC in 2013. He returned to the role prior to the start of the 2016 season after a two-year head coaching gig with the Titans.

The Chargers () currently rank 17th in total offense and 23rd in points per game (157 total).