Willie Snead to sign 1-year extension with Ravens

Willie Snead will continue to fill a need for the Baltimore Ravens.

The 27-year-old receiver signed a one-year extension worth $6 million, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Snead will now be under contract through 2020.

The 2020 season will be Snead's third with the franchise since signing as a free agent in 2018. Through his seven appearances (five starts) in 2019, Snead has totaled 15 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

An undrafted prospect out of Ball State in 2014, Snead spent time with the Browns in training camp before being waived and signing with the Panthers' practice squad.

After being released by Carolina, Snead signed with the Saints where he spent three seasons and tallied 149 receptions for 1,971 yards and seven TDs in 41 games played (20 starts).

Following their Week 8 bye, the Ravens will take on the conference rival Patriots on Sunday Night Football.