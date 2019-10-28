Who is the Week 8 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars The quarterback passed for 279 yards, 3 touchdown and 0 interceptions for a 119.6 passer rating in the Jaguars' 29-15 win over the New York Jets.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants The quarterback passed for 322 yards, a career-high 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 124.2 rating against the Detroit Lions.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears The running back rushed for 135 yards on 27 attempts (5.0 avg.) and 1 touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers The defensive end had a career-high three sacks and an interception, becoming the third rookie to have at least three sacks and an interception in a single game since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, in the 49ers' 51-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.