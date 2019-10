The NFL on Monday announced a pair of schedule changes for the coming weeks -- one on the field and one on TV.

The Green Bay Packers' Week 10 home game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 10 will move from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. eastern and remain on FOX. The schedule for that week is now finalized.

In Week 11, the Washington Redskins' home game against the New York Jets on Nov. 17 will shift from CBS to FOX. It remains a 1 p.m. eastern kickoff.