Andy Reid: Late punt 'could be questioned either way'

Andy Reid had called a masterful game to coax 337 yards, 21 first downs and 24 points from backup quarterback Matt Moore, who a year ago was out of the league.

His final decision, however, ultimately backfired.

The Chiefs, trailing the Green Bay Packers 31-24 with 5:18 left in the contest, faced a fourth-and-3 from their own 40. Reid elected to punt instead of going for it.

K.C.'s offense never got the ball back.

Dustin Colquitt pinned Green Bay at the 2-yard-line, but it mattered not as Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and the Packers' offense picked up three first downs to ice the tilt.

After the home loss, Reid didn't question his decision to punt it back to an offense that the Chiefs allowed to score on its previous three possessions.

"Some of it is feel. Some of it is momentum and all those things that you look at," Reid said, via the team's official website. "It was a phenomenal punt. We backed them up. Our defense had been playing well throughout the night. I had confidence in them that we'd get the ball back in good field position. Listen, it didn't work out. It could be questioned either way. I chose to do what I did there and thought it was the right thing to do at that time. It didn't necessarily pay off the way I was hoping."

The Chiefs did a good job against Rodgers and Co. in the second quarter, but outside of that, the Packers moved the ball, including 17 points on their previous three drives before the fateful punt.

With three timeouts, Reid thought he'd get another shot with the ball. He miscalculated.