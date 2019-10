A room filled with heroes ... Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap every game of Week 8 in the NFL including the 49ers romp over the Panthers (3:54) and the Eagles blowing out the Bills (10:36). The heroes also touch on how the Bears are stuck in kicker purgatory (39:25) and recap the highly-anticipated Chiefs Packers game (1:20:21).

