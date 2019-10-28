NFL joins music streaming platforms to showcase football

The NFL has launched a unique content experience available on a variety of music streaming platforms. Through the NFL's page or channel on these platforms, sports fans will have access to some of the greatest moments from the history of the game, as well as highlights from this season, podcasts, curated playlists and much more.

The Around The NFL crew will help fans prep for each new week with their preview show, and then break down what happened after each Sunday with their recap show. Celebrate the 100th NFL season with features showcasing some of the greatest moments, players, plays that make up the best of the NFL. Through this experience, the league will highlight the richness and culture of football.

For some platforms, certain NFL content will be the first non-music video visual assets. Examples of content fans can expect to find includes:

» Footage of legends like Peyton Manning making their NFL debuts

» NFL 100 Rewind content, spotlighting superstars such Michael Strahan and Terrell Davis

» Highlight reels from NFL legendary teams such as "The Greatest Show on Turf"

» Roundtable discussions featuring Joe Namath, John Elway and other football greats

» Podcasts such as "Around The NFL", "Move The Sticks" and "Fantasy Podcast"

» Curated NFL playlists, exclusive interviews and much more

NFL content can now be found on digital steaming platforms including Pandora, TuneIn, TIDAL, Spotify and SoundCloud. There is no additional charge to access the catalog of content for existing subscribers.