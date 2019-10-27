Bill Belichick earns 300th career win as Pats top Browns

By beating the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots (8-0) are halfway to making history. Bill Belichick is already there.

New England's 27-13 victory over Cleveland marked Belichick's 300th career win as a head coach, including postseason play.

Already in rarefied air, Belichick became just the third coach in NFL history to win at least 300 games, joining Hall of Fame skippers Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324). Soon enough, the Hoodie will be joining his victorious compatriots in Canton.

In a fun twist of fate, Belichick's monumental victory came against his former team in the Browns, with whom the now-67-year-old coach started his head-coaching career in 1991 as a 39-year-old former defensive coordinator. Another fun-ish fact: Belichick's first victory with the Browns came against ... the Patriots (Week 2, 1991).