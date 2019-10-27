NFL Week 8 top notes: Kupp goes off with record 220 rec yds

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 8.

1) Cooper Kupp had a record-breaking performance in the Rams' win in London. With 220 receiving yards, Kupp broke the record for the most receiving yds in an international NFL game. He surpassed former leader Brandon Lloyd, who had 169 receiving yds for the Broncos in Week 8, 2010 against the 49ers.

2) With 433 career receptions, Mike Evans passed James Wilder (430) for the most receptions in Buccaneers history. Sunday's matchup was only Evans' 84th career game -- Wilder played 113 games for Tampa Bay.

3) Russell Wilson joins Drew Brees (2018) as the only players since the 1970 merger to throw for at least 17 TDs and one or fewer interceptions over their first eight games of a season.

4) In his first start in 1,421 days, Matt Schaub had 460 pass yds against the Seahawks, the most by any competitor in Seahawks franchise history.

5) Since 2000, Adam Vinatieri is 17-of-19 on potential game-tying or go-ahead field goal attempts in the last minute of the fourth quarter, including postseason. His 17 such field goals are the most in the NFL in that span.

6) Daniel Jones is the second Giants quarterback to throw for at least four TDs in a game in their rookie season in the Super Bowl era. The other? Tom Kennedy in Week 14, 1966 against the Steelers.

7) Since 1950, Andy Dalton is the only quarterback to record both an 0-8 record and an 8-0 record in the first 8 games of a season.

8) Gardner Minshew has thrown for at least two TDs in five games this season -- the most by a Jaguars quarterback in their rookie season. Blake Bortles (2014), Blaine Gabbert (2011) and Byron Leftwich (2003) are all tied for second with two such games in each of their rookie seasons. He is also the first Jaguars rookie to throw for 3 TDs in a game.

9) Melvin Gordon scored his first rushing TD since Week 16, 2018 against the Ravens. Since 2018, the Chargers are 6-2 in games in which Gordon scores a rushing TD.

10) Miles Sanders' 65-yard rushing TD is the longest Eagles' rushing TD since 2013, when Bryce Brown scored a 65-yd rushing TD in Week 16 against the Bears. The last Eagles player with a rushing TD of at least 65 yards on the road was DeSean Jackson, who ran for a 67-yd score against the Redskins 10 years and one day ago, on Oct 26, 2009.