Chargers WR Keenan Allen active, but likely limited

Keenan Allen is going to give it a go against the Chicago Bears.

The receiver is officially active for the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Allen did not practice Thursday and Friday after injuring his hamstring. The question is how many snaps he'll receive.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that while Allen is going to attempt to play, the Chargers will have to see how effective he is as the game progresses.

Having Allen in any capacity could be a massive boost for the Chargers offense. The wideout has 70 targets on the season. He is one of four players with 70 or more targets in 2019 -- Michael Thomas (78), Cooper Kupp (77) and Tyler Boyd (74). Even getting him on the field for a portion of his normal workload could aid a sinking Chargers squad.

With Allen likely to be on a limited snap count, Philip Rivers will lean on tight end Hunter Henry, receiver Mike Williams and likely running back Austin Ekeler out of the backfield.