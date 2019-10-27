A.J. Green (ankle) aiming to make Week 10 debut

Heading into the Bengals' eighth game of the season, Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green has yet to take the field and will not again on Sunday in London against the Rams.

However, Green's ankle, which he injured at the end of July, is progressing and he's hopeful of making his season debut following the Week 9 bye for the Nov. 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, he told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Sunday.

Ruiz added that Green sounded confident about a Week 10 return and wanted to be certain his ankle could do everything he wanted in addition to making certain the injury wouldn't linger.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wideout was limited to nine games last season as he underwent toe surgery. All systems were go in the preseason for Green until he injured his ankle and retired surgery.

Initially, it wasn't expected Green would miss too much time but a true time frame was never set. Weeks have gone by and Green has remained absent, just like wins, for the Bengals.

In addition to the injury wonderment, Green is in the final season of his contract and there have been trade rumors.

For the first time, though, a return date seems to have been identified and that's against the AFC North first-place Ravens on Nov. 10.