Roundup: Cardinals RB Johnson (ankle) unlikely to play

Cardinals RB David Johnson (ankle) is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Saints, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per source.

After not practicing all week, Johnson may workout pre-game to test the ankle but the expectation is that the veteran sits. The news comes off the heels of Johnson's limited outing last week, when the running back started for the Cardinals while being a game-time decision, and didn't return after just one carry.

Chase Edmonds was the next man up in Johnson's absence last week, and the second-year back had a career day rushing for 126 yards on 27 attempts and three touchdowns. Edmonds is expected to fill Johnson's shoes once again, but if he can produce the same type of numbers against a stout Saints defense remains to be seen.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring on Sunday morning:

1. Oakland Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is expected to play today against the Texans, according to Rapoport. This adds to a positive week for a Raiders offense that will also see the return of WR (foot) and T Trent Brown (calf).

2. Houston Texans CB Bradley Roby (hamstring) will be out against the Raiders.

3. Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is a true game-time decision in Chicago, according to Rapoport. Allen missed the last two days of practice, and while there is optimism from the Chargers, the pre-game workout will be the tell all.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) is expected to play against the Jets, according to Rapoport, per source.

5. Green Bay Packers S Darnell Savage (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday night against the Chiefs. LB Blake Martinez (wrist/hand) is also questionable but there is optimism both will play barring a setback, according to Rapoport.