Injuries: RB David Johnson inactive against Saints

Cardinals running back David Johnson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Johnson, who did not practice this week, may work out pregame to test the ankle but the expectation is that the veteran sits. The news comes off the heels of Johnson's limited outing last week, when the running back started for the Cardinals after he was a game-time decision, and didn't return after just one carry.

Chase Edmonds was the next man up in Johnson's absence last week and the second-year back had a career day rushing for 126 yards on 27 attempts and three touchdowns. Edmonds is expected to fill Johnson's shoes once again, but if he can produce the same type of numbers against a stout Saints defense remains to be seen.

Receiver Christian Kirk is officially active for the Cardinals.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 8 games:

1. Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is expected to play today against the Texans, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. This adds to a positive week for a Raiders offense that will also see the return of wide receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) this week.

2. Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) will not play against the Raiders.

3. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was a true game-time decision in Chicago and is active. Allen missed the last two days of practice.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder) was expected to play against the Jets and is active.

5. Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday night against the Chiefs. Linebacker Blake Martinez (wrist/hand) is also questionable but there is optimism both will play barring a setback, according to Rapoport.

6. Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, who only played two snaps last week, active today. Penny is a candidate to be traded so prospective suitors could be watching, Rapoport reports. While Penny is active, running back C.J. Proise is inactive. Safety Quandre Diggs, acquired via trade from the Lions earlier this week, is inactive.

7. There is more bad news on the injury front for the New York Jets, as linebacker C.J. Mosley, following more tests on his groin, is expected to miss a few more weeks, Rapoport reported per sources.

8. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.

9. Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) is active Sunday, but safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring) and running back T.J Yeldon are inactive.

10. Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark (neck) is out for Sunday night's tilt with the Packers, but it could be longer as he is considered week-to-week, Rapoport reported. Rapoport added it's an ailment Clark had previously been playing through.