Injuries: David Johnson unlikely to play vs. Saints

Cardinals running back David Johnson (ankle) is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Saints, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per source.

Johnson, who did not practice this week, may work out pregame to test the ankle but the expectation is that the veteran sits. The news comes off the heels of Johnson's limited outing last week, when the running back started for the Cardinals after he was a game-time decision, and didn't return after just one carry.

Chase Edmonds was the next man up in Johnson's absence last week and the second-year back had a career day rushing for 126 yards on 27 attempts and three touchdowns. Edmonds is expected to fill Johnson's shoes once again, but if he can produce the same type of numbers against a stout Saints defense remains to be seen.

Per Rapoport, wide recevier Christian Kirk (ankle) is expected to be back on the field for today's tilt.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 8 games:

1. Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is expected to play today against the Texans, according to Rapoport. This adds to a positive week for a Raiders offense that will also see the return of wide receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) this week.

2. Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) will not play against the Raiders.

3. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is a true game-time decision in Chicago, according to Rapoport. Allen missed the last two days of practice, and while there is optimism from the team, the pregame workout will be the tell all.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder) is expected to play against the Jets, according to Rapoport, per source.

5. Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday night against the Chiefs. Linebacker Blake Martinez (wrist/hand) is also questionable but there is optimism both will play barring a setback, according to Rapoport.

6. Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, who only played two snaps last week, is expected to be active today, Rapoport reports. Penny is a candidate to be traded so prospective suitors could be watching.