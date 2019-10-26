Falcons QB Matt Ryan (ankle) out vs. Seahawks

As an arduous campaign plays out for the Falcons, it will continue on Sunday against the Seahawks without Matt Ryan under center.

For the first time since 2009, Ryan will miss a start for the Falcons as he's been sidelined by an ankle injury sustained in the previous week's loss to the Rams, the team announced.

Matt Schaub will start against Seattle as the Falcons search for a win and the end of a five-game losing streak.

On the season, Ryan leads the NFL with 15 touchdown passes and 202 completions. He's also thrown for 2,170 yards.

In Ryan's absence last week, Schaub was 6-for-6 for 65 yards and a touchdown in garbage time.