Jets release OL Kelechi Osemele day after surgery

Offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele, who on Friday underwent shoulder surgery, was released by the Jets on Saturday, the team announced.

Osemele's surgery and whether it was needed was a point of contention between the lineman and the New York training staff. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reported the surgery went well on Friday, added after the release that the move comes in lieu of the Jets placing Osemele on injured reserve and that "grievances will follow."

Osemele was in his first season in New York after three years with the Raiders, two of which ended with Pro Bowl selections.

In a corresponding move, the Jets announced they promoted linebacker James Burgess from the practice squad.