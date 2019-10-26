Roundup: Packers LB Blake Martinez questionable

The Packers' resident tackling machine, linebacker Blake Martinez, is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Green Bay announced on Saturday.

Martinez is dealing with wrist and hand injuries, according to the team website. He practiced fully all week before Saturday's designation.

The linebacker, who hasn't missed a game over the last two seasons, leads the NFL with 76 tackles.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Saturday:

1. The New York Jets announced Saturday that they have downgraded tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) and offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele (shoulder) to out against the Jaguars on Sunday. Osemele underwent successful shoulder surgery on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.