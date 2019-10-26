Buccaneers activate DE Jason Pierre-Paul (neck)

In a borderline amazing turn of events, pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul will be activated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud first reported the news. The team later announced the roster move.

Pierre-Paul sustained a fractured neck in a car accident in May and now will return to the field in October on Sunday to face the Titans.

JPP was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in August, so he was eligible to practice and/or play following Oct. 14.

In May, Pierre-Paul suffered a fractured vertebra in a one-car wreck and elected to forgo surgery.

The return of the pass rusher bodes well for Tampa Bay, which has just 13 sacks (tied for 21st in the NFL) despite Shaq Barrett's nine sacks tying him for the NFL lead. With 12.5 sacks last season for the Bucs -- his first campaign in Tampa Bay -- Pierre-Paul's return should open up the rush and free up Barrett.

Regardless of how it plays out on the field, Pierre-Paul broke his neck roughly five months ago and is forging a remarkable comeback.