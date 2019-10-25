Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ruled out vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs won't dangle the possibility of Patrick Mahomes playing this week any longer.

Friday, coach Andy Reid officially declared the quarterback out Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers.

Mahomes was limited in practice after suffering a dislocated kneecap in K.C.'s Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos. He practiced on a limited basis all week. Until Friday, Reid wouldn't rule out the signal-caller despite most believing there was little chance he'd suit up. Today, reality settled in.

"He just wasn't ready," Reid said of Mahomes. "He needs a little bit of time here."

The 2018 NFL MVP playing 10 days after dislocating his kneecap always seemed like a longshot, and the Chiefs won't make the Packers speculate for another day.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported after Mahomes' injury that the QB was likely to miss three games at least. The Chiefs might hope to beat that timetable after Mahomes was able to get in limited practices this week.

With Mahomes out, veteran Matt Moore will get the start. In relief last week, Moore completed 10-of-19 passes for 117 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and an 89.1 passer rating. For his career, the 35-year-old owns a 15-15 record as a starter with a 60.4 completion percentage, 192.4 passing yards per game, 41 TDs, 26 INTs and an 85.3 rating.

The Chiefs will also be without defensive tackle Chris Jones, edge rusher Frank Clark, corner Kendall Fuller, left tackle Eric Fisher and guard Andrew Wylie against the Packers. That's a lot of missing pieces, especially on defense against Aaron Rodgers.

On the plus side, Reid said Sammy Watkins will play Sunday.