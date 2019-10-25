Browns LT Greg Robinson says he's been benched

Set to take on the best defense in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns made a shakeup on the offensive line.

While coach Freddie Kitchens declined to say if he made any changes to his o-line coming off the bye ahead of Sunday's tilt versus the New England Patriots, Greg Robinson let the cat out of the bag.

The left tackle told reporters Friday that he would be the backup, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

All week signs pointed to a potential change along the line, particularly at left tackle, where Robinson has struggled all season. In six games, the 27-year-old tackle has allowed a sack, two QB hits, seven hurries, 10 pressures and been flagged five times, per Pro Football Focus.

The ire of Browns fans this season, Robinson signed a one-year contract in Cleveland this offseason to be the starting blocker on Baker Mayfield's blindside. That plan has gone woefully. Right off the bat, things were rocky, and Robinson was ejected in the season opener for kicking safety Kenny Vaccaro. The struggles continued from there as the entire Browns offensive line has been a weak spot for a 2-4 Cleveland squad.

While Robinson wouldn't say who would start in his place, every indication is Justin McCray getting the gig versus the undefeated Patriots.