Falcons' Matt Ryan (ankle) questionable vs. Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons won't make a final decision on Matt Ryan's availability for Week 8 just yet.

The quarterback is officially questionable after suffering an ankle injury last weekend. Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that the team would see where Ryan stands on Saturday. Atlanta could hold off on a decision until Sunday, depending on how the QB progresses.

Ryan was at practice Friday after missing two sessions earlier in the week.

Ryan injured his ankle late in last week's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He exited, limping to the locker room, and left the stadium in a walking boot.

With Quinn in full-on job-preservation mode, the Falcons will hope Ryan's ankle responds well after taking part in practice Friday, and the former MVP will be able to face the Seattle Seahawks.

If Ryan can't go, 38-year-old Matt Schaub would get the start for the 1-6 Falcons. Quinn said that if Ryan doesn't start, he wouldn't be the emergency backup either. The team would promote Danny Etling from the practice squad. Given that Atlanta would need to get Etling on the active roster by Saturday, we should have a better idea of where Ryan stands tomorrow.

Quinn also said cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe), guard James Carpenter (knee) and running back Ito Smith (concussion) will not play this week.