Roundup: David Johnson likely a game-day decision

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson's status for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints could come down to the wire.

Cards general manager Steve Keim told 98.7 Arizona Sports radio on Friday that Johnson will likely be a game-day decision, per Darren Urban of the team's official website.

Johnson sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Last week, the running back's status was in question. He ultimately dressed and started in the win over the New York Giants, but played just three snaps and rushed just once for two yards.

Regardless of Johnson's availability Sunday, expect Chase Edmonds to get the bulk of the carries against the Saints. Edmonds is coming off a career game in which he toted the rock 27 times for 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Perhaps portending Johnson's potential absence, the Cardinals signed running backs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner this week to help provide depth.

Other injuries we are monitoring Friday:

1. New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced linebacker C.J. Mosely (groin) is out for Sunday's tilt versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gang Green will re-evaluate Mosely's condition next week, but Gase didn't rule out the linebacker landing on IR. "Everything is on the table," Gase said.

2. The Jacksonville Jaguars placed defensive tackle Marcell Dareus on injured reserve. The DT underwent surgery Thursday to repair a core muscle injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported. The Jags signed veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence to take Dareus' roster spot.

3. The Atlanta Falcons got a welcomed sign as quarterback Matt Ryan was at practice on Friday. Ryan sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Rams. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (abdomen) was also out at practice with a helmet on for the first time this week. Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said a decision on Ryan playing will not come until Saturday.

Big #Falcons news. Matt Ryan is dressed for practice and out on the field throwing for the first time all week. Donât know what his status will he still but definitely a good sign heâs out here today. pic.twitter.com/bSxm98b48d â Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) October 25, 2019

4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without tight end O.J. Howard (hamstring), but will have receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) for Sunday against the Titans, coach Bruce Arians told the media on Friday. Perriman has been out since Week 4.

5. The New York Giants will be without receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) once again, as he's been out since Week 5 and has been designated as out for Sunday against the Lions, as well. Cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) is also out. Running Saquon Barkley (ankle), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and receiver Cody Latimer (quad) were full practice participants on Friday. Giants coach Pat Shurmur told the media that linebacker Deone Bucannon, signed on Tuesday, will be active on Sunday.