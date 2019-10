Dwayne Haskins has taken over at quarterback for the Washington Redskins to start the second half of their tilt with the Minnesota Vikings on 'TNF'.

With Case Keenum ruled out with a concussion, the rookie first-round pick entered the game to start the third quarter down 13-6. Keenum had been 12 for 16 for 130 yards up until that point and fumbled in one of his two sacks taken.

